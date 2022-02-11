“Traumatized” police officer takes cover in a nearby shop after gunmen killed three of his colleagues at a checkpoint in Enugu (video)

?Traumatized? police officer takes cover in a nearby shop after gunmen killed three of his colleagues at a checkpoint in Enugu (video)

A video of a policeman taking cover in a nearby shop after gunmen killed three of his colleagues at a checkpoint in Enugu, has gone viral after being shared online. 

 

The incident took place around 1:20 pm today February 10, at a police checkpoint near Lomalinda Estate by Maryland suburb of the Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.
 

The gunmen were said to have kidnapped a woman along the road after the operation which lasted for about 30 minutes without challenge.

 

Twitter user, @m_microstrategy who shared a video of the policeman, wrote; 

 

In my life I have never seen a police man look this traumatized. This was happening in Enugu while the Ibadan attack was happening. 3 police men ended up dead, a woman and her driver kidnapped while stray bullet also touch another guy. Insecurity in this country is very scary!

 





