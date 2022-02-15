IGP orders closure of all Intelligence response teams and special tactical squad satellite units

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad across the country.

The police chief gave the order hours after the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari, and others were arrested and presently in NDLEA custody over their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

All serving officers in the satellite units have been asked to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing.

Confirming this development to Channels TV, a police source said that authorities have directed that serving officers and men in the unit will be demobilized and posted to commands across the country.

The Force management also directed that the IRT/STS Headquarters in Abuja should be fortified and organised for enhanced operational performance to combat emerging trends.

In July 2020, the then-Inspector…