Police recover 25 AK47 rifles and other weapons in Bauchi

The police authorities in Bauchi State have recovered no fewer than 25 AK-47 rifles and other weapons from criminal elements in the state.

While handing over the seized items to the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser, the state commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, said the arms were seized between June 2021 and February 2022 across the state.

“On behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, I hereby hand over the arms that we have recovered to National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons. I hope that the citizens will continue to support the government to make sure that these things happen from time to time, with other security agencies.”he said

Other arms recovered by the police authorities include one locally made Sub-Machine Gun, one SMG, one locally made fabricated AK-47, 29 Rusted/unserviceable locally made P/cartridges, 27…