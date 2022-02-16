FG ready to resolve outstanding issues with ASUU – Education Minister, Adamu Adamu

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said that the Federal government is willing to reach an agreement with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Speaking to statehouse correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting today February 16, Adamu said he was surprised that the lecturers could decide to embark on industrial action when the Federal Government was addressing the issues they have raised.
“ASUU, unfortunately, they have gone on strike and I am looking for them because all the issues are being addressed,” the minister stated while briefing reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The last thing that happened was that our committee looked at their demands, but there are renegotiations going on. The Federal Government is ready to meet them on all issues they have raised and if there are so many meetings and the gap is not closing, then I think it’s…
