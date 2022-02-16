Some of y’all’s faves are depressed because they can’t keep up with the luxury lifestyle they have created online but can’t afford in real life

Reality TV star, TolaniBaj, is of the opinion that most celebrities that people admire are depressed because they can’t keep up with the luxury lifestyle they have created about themselves online but cannot afford in real life.

 

In a post shared on her Snapchat, TolaniBaj said she loves living a simple life and that it must be exhausting for some celebrities who believe they are constantly in a competition with others.

 

 

She also shared a screenshot of a lady who blasted her for complaining about the lifestyle of other celebrities.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

