UNIBEN students block road as they stage protest against ASUU strike

Students of the University of Benin UNIBEN on Wednesday, February 16, barricaded the ever-busy Benin-Ore-Sagamu expressway to protest the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

On Monday February 14, ASUU declared a four-week warning strike after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos. According to the union, the strike is to compel the Federal Government to implement the renegotiated 2009 agreement it had with the government.

The protesting students were in their numbers by the entrance of the Ugbowo campus of the university, chanting slogans and solidarity songs like “aluta continua…” and “education is our right,” among others.

They expressed their frustration over the incessant strike of university teachers and urged the federal government to heed to ASUU demands.

Some of the protesting students carried placards with various inscriptions such as “5 years course has turned to 7 years;…