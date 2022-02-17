13 wedding guests die, including baby, after falling into well during wedding ceremony

At least 13 wedding guests, including a baby, have died after falling into a well during a wedding ceremony in India.

Officials said the victims were sitting on a metal slab of the well when it succumbed to their weight and collapsed at a village in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, February 16.

The victims were all women and girls.

Emergency services were called to find the victims around 8.30 pm in Naurangia, Kushinager, but it was too late.

Ten people were also injured in the incident, reports local media.

Officials said guests were performing a pre-wedding ritual named “haldi” when the tragic incident took place.

District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam told reporters that victims were aged from 35 to as young as a one-year-old, according to publication Mint.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his heartbreak over the devastating deaths and issued a statement on Twitter.

He wrote: “The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is…