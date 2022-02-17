Abba Kyari’s mugshot should be flying on the Internet by now

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has queried the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, for failing to publish the mugshot of arrested police officer, Abba Kyari.

Kyari was detained by the agency for his involvement with some drug traffickers. He was declared wanted on Tuesday February 15, arrested by the police and handed over to the NDLEA.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this afternoon, Gwamnishu argued that when comedian, De General, was arrested by NDLEA officers in January, his mugshot was published almost immediately on the internet. He added that Kyari’s mugshot should also have been released by now. He wrote;