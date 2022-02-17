Banky W, Adesua and Friends Excite Fans with Jaw-dropping Performances at #TheBAADExperience

The #BAADExperience – the Valentine’s Day edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless featuring celebrity couple Banky and Adesua was nothing short of breathtaking. Lovers, fans and guests in attendance were treated to a one-of-a-kind, rollercoaster experience of the real life BAAD love story told through music, drama and dance.



Held at the Landmark Center, Oniru Lagos on 13th February 2022, the BAAD Experience was a part musical, part concert production headlined by the celebrity couple Banky and Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

The Buckwyld Media/EME/BAAD media production showcased the stage skill and dexterity of the multi-talented couple as they thrilled attendees with riveting drama scenes, electrifying musical and dance performances that chronicled the life journey and love story of the two superstar thespians.



The show was written by Banky W and Adesua and co-directed by Kenneth Uphoho and Efe Omorogbe. Award winning music producer, Cobhams Asuquo directed the music…