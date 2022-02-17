



Crossdresser James Brown has shared a video where he schooled Nigerians how to properly pronounce ''Thank you''. Since his arrival in the UK, James who prides himself as the ''Princess of Africa'' has been attempting to 'school' Nigerians on the proper use of the English language. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Cross dresser James Brown visits male toilet as he teaches Nigerians how to say “Thank you” (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

