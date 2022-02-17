EFCC arrests 29 Internet fraud suspects in Kwara (photo)

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, arrested twenty-nine (29) persons for their alleged involvement in internet and other related fraud activities.

A statement signed by Head, Media, and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of the state after credible intelligence was received by the Command on the activities of the suspects.

The arrested suspects, according to the statement, included: Sikiru Mustapha, Abdulmartin Olawale, Gbolahan Abdulamin, Abdulfawaz Olakanmi, Tunde Saheed, David Komolafe, Adebayo Ridwan, Oluwatobi Akinbo, Fatimehin Kayode, Ibrahim Zakariya, Olajide Moshood, Ikudaisi Adesoji, Habeeb Adeyemi and Hassan Akorede.

Others were Ahmed Quadri, Olanipekun Ibrahim, Olabisi Ololade, Ahmed Akorede, Wasiu Adesina, Damilola Samsudeen, Olaloye Damilare, Nathaniel Laoshe, Adeniyi Opeyemi,…