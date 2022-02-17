Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) donates mini barracks to Nigeria Navy

As part of its CSR drive and strengthening security in the oil producing region, Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field, has donated a mini barracks to the Nigeria Navy.

While receiving the donation, the outgoing Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral S.K Ibrahim, represented by Commodore SG Olubode Fazaz, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, applauded Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) for the consistent focus on securing the area of operation in Andoni, stating that the mini barracks will provide more accommodation and facilities to the naval staff in performance of their duties.

He added that that the Nigeria Navy will continue to provide adequate security to critical national assets (CNA) in the Niger Delta to ensure increased economic development of the area, for the overall benefit of the people and investors.

While calling on other companies in the area to emulate GEIL, the FOC…