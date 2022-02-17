Kano Hisbah arrests 78 partygoers over alleged acts of immorality, indecent dressing

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 78 youths at a party over alleged acts of immorality and indecent dressing.

It was gathered that the youths, both male and female, were arrested during a raid at an event centre called ‘White House’ in the Nassarawa GRA area of Kano.

The Director-General, Kano Hisbah Command, Harun Ibn Sina told Daily Trust that the youths were not arrested for conducting same-sex marriage as being reported.

“When we received the report, we went there and could not establish a fact that they were holding same-sex marriage but we caught them in a highly immoral situation both the males and females,” the Hisbah commander said.

He said the suspects also denied that they were officiating or in attendance of any same-sex marriage but rather celebrating the birthday of their peer.

Ibn Sina added that all those arrested are currently under the custody of the command at the time of filing this report.