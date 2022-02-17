N5k means a lot to poor Nigerians, some people shed tears when given because they’ve never seen such amount in their lives

Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has countered claim of the N5,000 monthly national cash transfer to vulnerable households being insignificant.

Addressing state house correspondents on Thursday February 17, the Minister stated that while the intervention may not be fitting for some classes of Nigerians, it however makes a difference in the lives of poor Nigerians.

Sadiya further added that claims of the N5,000 monthly national cash transfer being insignificant, is “elitist” as some people have never seen such amount in their lives.

She said;