Prince Charles and Harry could be quizzed by Scotland Yard in cash for honours probe

Prince Charles and Prince Harry are likely to be quizzed as witnesses in a cash for honours investigation launched by Scotland Yard.

 

The Prince of Wales and his former right-hand man Michael Fawcett were reported to police over a Saudi billionaire who made donations to royal charities, allegedly after he was promised a knighthood and British citizenship.

 

In a move that could heap further misery on the Queen and Royal Family, the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday announced it had launched a probe.

 

The Prince of Wales, who presented Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz with an honorary title at a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2016, has denied knowledge of the alleged deal.

 

The investigation emerged amid calls for transparency about Prince Andrew’s £12million civil sex case settlement.

 

It was claimed that the Queen helped Prince Andrew settle the claim by making a £2million donation to his sex abuse accuser’s charity. But ­questions were still being…



Source: Linda Ikeji

