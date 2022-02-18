Blessing Okoro says many men have nothing to offer besides money which is why they prefer ‘hungry’ women to independent women

Blessing Okoro has said that many men have nothing to offer besides money.

 

The “relationship expert” made this claim on Instagram.

 

She wrote: “If women decide not to eat many men’s money, what will you give them???

 

“The only thing many men can give is money, that is why they are finding it so difficult now that women can now feed themselves.

 

“Eating a man’s money sometimes is helping him feel wanted. 

 

“Reject his money and see him feel unwanted.”

 

She added: “A lot of men prefer hungry girls because it’s easy to control and manipulate them like puppies…

 

“That is why many will marry hungry women. And cheat with independent women.”

 

620f5c08d608e



Source: Linda Ikeji

