Domestic worker conpires with his friend to rob his Japanese employer in Lagos (photo)

Detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, have apprehended a domestic worker who conspired with one other to rob his employer, Yasushi Murata, a Japanese, and an expatriate employee of Honda Automobile West Africa Ltd but resident at Chris Ali Street, Abacha Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement released by CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, says that the duo of Sossougueto Theodore, 50, a domestic worker to the victim, and Oluwasegun Olusoji, a neighbour, 35, conspired together and broke into the victim’s residence and forced him to transfer the sum of one million nairas into the bank account of Oluwasegun Olusoji.

After, torturing and violently assaulting the victim, the robbers who were masked, armed with a gun, and an axe, made away with his ATM card after coercing him to disclose his PIN.