FCTA releases Abuja street beggar found in possession of N500,000 and $100





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cleared 48-year-old Abuja street beggar caught with N500,000 and $100 cash, of any wrongdoing.

The cash gotten from alms begging was thereafter handed back to her on Thursday, February 17.

Recall that the woman was detained by the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) of the FCTA after she was found in possession of the huge sum of money last week.

Malam Sani Amar, the Director, Social Welfare Services of the secretariat, described Ibrahim, an indigene of Kaduna State, as one of the die-hard beggars that had been apprehended by the secretariat’s task force many times.

The director said the the beggar accumulated money she realised from begging over the years without investing it.

“It was very fortunate that on Feb. 9, Ibrahim was apprehended among other beggars on Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse II,” Amar said.

“In all honesty, we never knew that she has such amount of money on her. What we normally do…





Source: Linda Ikeji