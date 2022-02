Kim Kardashian has unfollowed estranged husband Kanye West on Instagram amid all of his rants about her, their family and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim hit the unfollow button on Thursday, Feb. 17, just days after the rapper sent her a truckload of flowers for Valentine’s Day to try to win her back amid his breakup with Julia Fox.

Notably, Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete, re-joined Instagram on the same day Kim Kardashian unfollowed Kanye West.