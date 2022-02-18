NDLEA arraigns man for allegedly being in Possession of Tramadol

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a 49-year-old man, Ezekiel Ibe, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly being in possession tramadol.

According to the NDLEA prosecutor, Mr. Jerry Aernan, the defendant was arrested on December 23, 2021, at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, for unlawful possession of 5,458. 894 kilograms of Tramadol, without lawful authority

Speaking to the trial Judge on Thursday, February 17, Justice Yellim , the prosecutor said the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N20 Laws of the Federation of Nigerian, 2004.

The charge read: “That you Ezekiel Ibe, 48, male adult, on or about December 23, 2021, at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this court l, without lawful authority knowingly possessed 5,458. 894 kilogrammes of Tramadol Psychotropic substance similar to cocaine, heroin, LSD, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and…