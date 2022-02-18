“No ring, no sex” – 32-year-old South African woman reiterates vow to remain a virgin until marriage 

A 32-year-old South African woman, Zukiswa Joyi, has reiterated her vow to remain a virgin until she gets married. 

 

The worship leader and Durban University of Technology graduate had revealed that she is still a virgin when she celebrated her birthday last year. 

 

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, she shared an article that suggested that Venus William is still a virgin at 32. 

 

“And I ‘m 32 years old. Still a virgin until I get married. We honour God here. No ring no sex. Sexual purity and holiness all the way.” she wrote. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

