“No ring, no sex” – 32-year-old South African woman reiterates vow to remain a virgin until marriage 

A 32-year-old South African woman, Zukiswa Joyi, has reiterated her vow to remain a virgin until she gets married.

The worship leader and Durban University of Technology graduate had revealed that she is still a virgin when she celebrated her birthday last year.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, she shared an article that suggested that Venus William is still a virgin at 32.

“And I ‘m 32 years old. Still a virgin until I get married. We honour God here. No ring no sex. Sexual purity and holiness all the way.” she wrote.