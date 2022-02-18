Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Commissions MFF’s 248-Unit Affordable Housing Estate in Masaka

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON, on Friday, 11th February 2022, commissioned the 248-unit affordable housing estate developed by the Millard Fuller Foundation in Masaka, a few kilometres from the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

Received by the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, and the CEO of the Millard Fuller Foundation, Sam Odia, the visit provided an opportunity to dedicate Millard Fuller Foundation’s 1,000th house, while also unveiling the Fuller One Million Naira ($2,500) incremental ‘shell’ house, a research project aimed at providing simple, decent and affordable homes for the low-income earner, and to let the world know that a home can be built if the right structures are in place.

In his speech, Osinbajo noted that many households are faced with the dilemma of survival between food and inadequate shelter.

He further stated that the government aims to address inadequate housing in the…