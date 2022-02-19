19-year-old man nailed to a tree for allegedly stealing radio

Police has rescued a 19-year-old man who was nailed to a tree on suspicion of stealing a radio in Kenya.

Collins Sambaya, from Chamasili village in Sabatia sub-county was injured by one Elvis Irime, who nailed both his palms to a tree on Friday, February 18.

North Izava location Chief Evans Endesha reported the matter to the police via a phone call. Upon visiting the scene, police found the young man in great pain.

“Upon seeing the police approaching the scene, the assailant suspect ran away and is still at large,” the police report reads in part.

Sambaya was rescued and rushed to Mbale County Referral Hospital where he is in stable condition.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, DCI, says police has launched manhunt for the suspect responsible for the inhuman act.

