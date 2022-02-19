EFCC denies reports claiming its accountant stole N10.9 billion from N13bn recovered from Ikoyi apartment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports claiming an accountant with the agency named Jafaru Mohammed, stole N10.9 billion from the recovered 13 billion NIA Ikoyi loot.
The report alleged that Mohammed was in charge of the recovered 13 billion NIA Ikoyi loot, adding that the accountant stole N10.9 billion from the money.
However, the EFCC in a statement released by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, described the claim as false, noting that it does not have any accountant named Jafaru Mohammed and could not have appointed him to serve in another agency.
The statement reads
“The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report by an online news medium, Peoples Gazette, alleging that a certain Jafaru Mohammed, whom it claimed stole N10.9 billion from the NIA Ikoyi loot is an accountant of the EFCC.
“The claim is false and intended to mislead the public. For the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC has no accountant by name,…
