EFCC denies reports claiming its accountant stole N10.9 billion from N13bn recovered from Ikoyi apartment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports claiming an accountant with the agency named Jafaru Mohammed, stole N10.9 billion from the recovered 13 billion NIA Ikoyi loot.

The report alleged that Mohammed was in charge of the recovered 13 billion NIA Ikoyi loot, adding that the accountant stole N10.9 billion from the money.

However, the EFCC in a statement released by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, described the claim as false, noting that it does not have any accountant named Jafaru Mohammed and could not have appointed him to serve in another agency.

The statement reads