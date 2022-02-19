“He always keeps me stress-free”

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has revealed that her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, always keeps her stress-free.
Taking to Instagram today, the mother of one who just returned to Nigeria after holidaying in Germany with her son, said that she had booked ticket for a flight to Delta state but her husband insisted she flew on private jet.
“Fun fact: I actually booked my ticket to delta because I am going for some jobs but by husband as always keeps me stress free and insisted I go on a jet even if he’s is outta town. The funniest part is he watched me book my tickets for myself and staffs until I came to tell him i was leaving and he said “just go straight to the private wing the plane is waiting for you” she wrote.
Source: Linda Ikeji