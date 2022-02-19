Kanye West objects to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition

Kanye West has objected to Kim Kardashian getting an order divorcing him and restoring her single status.

He made his objections known to the judge in new legal documents.

West has filed an opposition to Kim’s request, according to documents obtained by E!

‘Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set,’ a lawyer for the rapper stated in documents.

Kanye’s new legal documents are in response to Kim’s petition to get the judge to declare her single before all the custody and property issues are resolved.

The judge restoring Kim’s single status is scheduled to happen early next month, but now Kanye’s lawyer is objecting.

Kanye’s lawyer appears to be worried that Kim might remarry and move some of their assets to her separate accounts.

According to TMZ, Kanye…