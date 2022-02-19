Marry someone who can love you through poverty

Tech guru and owner of Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeji, has advised single people to marry those that can love them through poverty.

In a tweet thread, Iyin stated that one of things he and his wife learned early from their suffering was to keep their own ”burn really low”.

He said one of the reasons he knew his wife was for him was that he could continue to stack up the dollars in debt while building their company as they didn’t receive any salary from the company until things took a better turn.

Read his tweets below