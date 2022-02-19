Mexican couple reunited with teen son after fake nurse abducted him as a baby

A Mexican couple whose newborn son was abducted shortly after birth by a woman pretending to be a nurse has finally been reunited with their now-teenage son, thanks to high-tech facial analysis.

The new parents saw their son for the last time on Dec. 15, 2005, when a woman pretending to be a health care worker at IMSS Hospital General Regional in Guadalajara, Mexico, said she needed to take him for feeding as visiting hours had ended, Newsflash reported.

The fake nurse never brought their son back.

For years, the young parents tried to get their son back, all to no avail.

The young couple after their son was stolen

Now, over 16 years later, Yasir Macias and Rosalia Lopez have been reunited with their son, Salvador.

In September 2021, the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences carried out a facial analysis using a photo of the missing newborn to determine how he might look today.

A few months later, investigators came across a teen with very similar…