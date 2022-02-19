Nigeria needs more ‘rebels’- Obasanjo

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that for Nigeria to move forward, it needs more rebels who would speak the truth to power not minding whose ox is gored.
The former president said this when he spoke at the unveiling of the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel.” in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday, February 19.
Speaking at the event, Obasanjo said;
“Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel. But it is good.
But the truth is that if you have to leave a life of honesty and integrity, you have to become a rebel. There would be some time you would be asked have to do something, but you would say no, this is not right. And when you say that you will become a rebel. You may even become a persona non grata.
Our country, there is no country that we can call our own except Nigeria. Our country, Nigeria, needs more rebels. Those who would look at…
