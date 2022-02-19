Nigeria needs more ‘rebels’- Obasanjo

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that for Nigeria to move forward, it needs more rebels who would speak the truth to power not minding whose ox is gored.

The former president said this when he spoke at the unveiling of the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel.” in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday, February 19.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo said;