She only made a goodwill post. Let her breathe

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has come out to defend his wife, Rosy Meurer, after she was bashed for publicly wishing King Andre, his son with Tonto Dikeh, a happy birthday.

Andre who is the product of Churchill and Tonto’s marriage turned six on Thursday February 17. After their marriage crashed, Tonto publicly accused Rosy who was working for Churchill at the time, of sleeping with her husband. Rosy denied the allegation.

A few years down the line, Rosy and Churchill got married and now have a son together.

On Thursday, Rosy took to her Instagram page to wish King Andre a happy birthday, describing him as ” son”.

Some social media users felt it was inappropriate of her to do that considering the fact that she and Tonto are not cordial.

Churchill took to his IG page this evening to defend Rosy and also praise her to the high heavens. See what he wrote below