Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill father, son, three others in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed five people including a man and his son in Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

It was gathered that four people were killed while few others were injured in an attack at Tse Udeghe-Mbakombur in Mabapa council ward of the local government.

Several thatched houses were also reported to have been set ablaze by suspected herders who invaded the community around 4:30 pm on Thursday, February 17.

The victims have been identified a Shimayohol Iorwundu, Iorwundu Emmanuel Iho, Chiahemba Orgeen and Nyinongu Orgeen.

It was also learnt that some suspected herders who blocked Makurdi/Naka highway around 7:00 pm of the same day shot at a moving vehicle leading to the death of a female passenger.

The chairman of the local government, Mrs Grace Igbabon who confirmed the two attacks lamented the constant attacks by herdsmen on communities in the council area without provocation.

