Actress Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko, denies marrying another wife

Billionaire husband of actress Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, has refuted claims he has picked a new wife.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this afternoon, Mr Nwoko said the report is fake and urged everyone to stop propagating it.

He stated he will report the “miscreants” circulating the false news to the police and that when he reports them, people shouldn’t accuse him of using the law against them.

His post reads