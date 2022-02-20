Fake police inspector arrested in Ogun (photo)

A 38-year-old man Akinyemi Thomas was on February 17 arrested by men of Ogun state police command for impersonating a police officer.

The suspect was arrested while policemen attached to Sagamu divisional headquarters were on routine patrol of their area with the DPO CSP Godwin Idehai and they sighted the suspect in full police camouflage uniform under the bridge along Lagos Ibadan expressway.

His conduct raised the suspicion of the policemen who then stopped to question him. Immediately the patrol vehicle stopped, the suspect took to his heels. He was then chased and apprehended.

On interrogation, he confessed to being a dismissed policeman who still uses the uniform to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

Recovered from him aside from the uniform is a police warrant card.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the state commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a full…