First class graduate shot dead while traveling to Anambra for NYSC





Unknown gunmen have killed Sule Mathew, a fresh graduate from the Bayero University, Kano with a first-class from the Faculty of Communication while on his way to Anambra state for the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps scheme.

A coursemate of late Sule, Silas Manager, who spoke to PR Nigeria said late Mathew was billed to participate in the forthcoming orientation program of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) before his death.

His sister, Jemila disclosed that Mathew traveled with his boss on that ill-fated day along with other passengers including the driver in a private vehicle.

