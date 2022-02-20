Four dead, many injured as fire razes IDP camp in Borno (photos)

Four persons have died when fire burnt down shelters housing 3,000 internally displaced person Borno State.

Seventeen other persons were also said to have sustained injuries in the fire incident which occurred at the Kalari Muna El Badawy internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in the early hours of Saturday, February 18.

Director-General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the death toll during an impact assessment visit to the scene.

She said at least 3,000 shelters were destroyed while dozens of households in the camp were displaced.

She said the fire, which began from a tent around 1pm, gutted other shelters because there was no immediate fire service response in the camp at the time of the incident.

Kolo noted that fire outbreaks in camps and communities where returned IDPs had been resettled were becoming a regular occurrence.

She said there was a similar incident at Ngirburi Village in the Jere Local…