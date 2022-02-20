I love my children and my mum but my wife, Toyin Abraham, comes first

By
Headliners
-
2


I love my children and my mum but my wife, Toyin Abraham, comes first - Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi says

Nollywood actor, Kolawale Ajeyemi, has said that he his wife, Toyin Abraham, is the person he loves the most, followed by his children, then his mother.

 

Ajeyemi disclosed this during an interview session, which he shared on his YouTube Channel.

 

According to him, being married to a good wife would lead to progress in a man’s life. He added that after his wife, he loves his children more than his mother.

“My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also love my kids and my mother. Aside from God, my wife makes me happy. If one has a good wife or husband, the person does not know how much God has blessed one.

If one gets married to someone that is not meant for one, there are bound to be problems. That does not mean me and my wife don’t have disagreements. No relationship is perfect. The individuals involved just learn to tolerate one another. If one gets married to a good wife, one would make progress in life”.he said

 

Ajeyemi, however, went on…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR