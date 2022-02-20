Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage

Three men including a Nigerian national have been arrested in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly duping people after befriending them on social media.

The accused have been identified as Arvind Verma, Prince Pandey and Nigerian national, Aka Didier.

According to a statement issued by the police on Friday, February 18, the three used to befriend people on social media by posing as non-resident Indians using fake IDs and with a promise of marriage.

The accused used to tell the gullible people that the gift he was bringing from abroad has been seized by the customs department and a penalty needs to be paid, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

This way they used to get the money transferred to their bank accounts, the police officer added.

According to the police, Didier came to India in April 2019 on a six-month visa. He continued to stay in south Delhi even after his visa expired.

Police seized 32 ATM cards, five mobile phones, two…