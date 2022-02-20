Robbers turn against each other during operation

A robbery operation took a tragic turn as the robbers disagreed and turned against each other, leaving two dead at a popular Resort in Rukenya near Kutus town, Kirinyaga County in Kenya.

It was gathered that over nine armed men jumped over the gate of Thiba Falls Resort around 3am on Saturday February 19, and immediately stripped the guard naked before tying him up.

They then broke into the bar counters and engaged in a drinking spree before loading some into a vehicle they had parked outside the premises.

Soon after, the gang members turned against each other and began fighting one another using dangerous weapons.

The business proprietor Paul Kigundu arrived at the scene shortly after 7am upon being informed of the incident.

He said;