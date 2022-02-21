Abductors of Sokoto councillor demand N60m ransom

Bandits who kidnapped nine persons, including a serving councillor of Yar Tsakuwa in Rabah local government area of Sokoto State, have demanded a ransom of N60 million.

The bandits kidnapped their victims after invading the village around 12 midnight on Saturday February 19, operating till 3am.

Daily Trust reported that a resident of the area, Nazifi Abdullahi said the bandits called the families of the abductees and asked them to raise the money.

Abdullahi said;