Abductors of Sokoto councillor demand N60m ransom

By
Headliners
-
9


Abductors of Sokoto councillor demand N60m ransom

Bandits who kidnapped nine persons, including a serving councillor of Yar Tsakuwa in Rabah local government area of Sokoto State, have demanded a ransom of N60 million.

 

The bandits kidnapped their victims after invading the village around 12 midnight on Saturday February 19, operating till 3am. 

 

Daily Trust reported that a resident of the area,  Nazifi Abdullahi said the bandits called the families of the abductees and asked them to raise the money.

 

Abdullahi said; 

 

“And when they (relatives of the abductees) asked for discount, they switched off the phone. We don’t know how they can raise such amount because I know one of the abductees who finds it difficult to provide for his family.

“In fact, he and his family have been living in a borrowed house since their house collapsed some months back” 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR