Abductors of Sokoto councillor demand N60m ransom

Bandits who kidnapped nine persons, including a serving councillor of Yar Tsakuwa in Rabah local government area of Sokoto State, have demanded a ransom of N60 million.
The bandits kidnapped their victims after invading the village around 12 midnight on Saturday February 19, operating till 3am.
Daily Trust reported that a resident of the area, Nazifi Abdullahi said the bandits called the families of the abductees and asked them to raise the money.
Abdullahi said;
“And when they (relatives of the abductees) asked for discount, they switched off the phone. We don’t know how they can raise such amount because I know one of the abductees who finds it difficult to provide for his family.
“In fact, he and his family have been living in a borrowed house since their house collapsed some months back”
