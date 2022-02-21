Drycleaner found dead in his shop in Abuja

A drycleaner identified as Mr Yahaya Musa has been found dead in his shop in Kubwa, Abuja.

Daily Trust reported that the incident which occurred on Saturday morning in Byazhin area of Kubwa, a suburb of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), left residents of the area shocked.

An eyewitness revealed that Musa was found hanging from the roof of his shop at 8am. Musa’s landlord, Mr Yusuf Tijani on his own part said the drycleaner was murdered.

Tijani said;

“How can people say he committed suicide when it was obvious he was killed? His carpet was stained with blood and his mattress and other clothes were in blood. We found him hanging from his ceiling fan and his legs were firmly on the ground. So it was stage managed to make everyone believe it was suicide; but it’s murder.”

The deceased have been buried by his family members according to Islamic rites.