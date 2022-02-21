Four NSCDC personnel killed, one injured in Niger State bomb explosion

Mohammed Ibrahim

Four personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been killed after a bomb suspected to be planted by Boko Haram fighters exploded at Galadima Kogo in Shiroro local government council of Niger State.

Corps spokesperson, DCC Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday February 21, in Abuja, disclosed that the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries during the blast.

“A bomb explosion has rocked an operational vehicle of the Niger State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps killing four personnel instantly while the driver of the vehicle sustained very serious injuries during the blast and had been rushed to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life,” the statement reads.

“The explosion occured along Galadiman kogo axis in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State at the early hours of Monday morning involving some officers and men of NSCDC Niger Command…