Fourth Covid vaccine to be rolled out for millions of people in a few weeks

A fourth Covid vaccine will be rolled out in a few weeks, the UK Health Secretary has announced.

Sajid Javid said the booster will be given this spring to over-75s and care home residents. The vaccine will also be given to immunosuppressed people, topping up the protection for those most at risk from infection.

The NHS in England will offer people the vaccine from around six months after their last dose, with further details due to be released soon.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to make similar announcements after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) published advice recommending another booster.

The JCVI said that a further dose is likely needed because a vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time and Covid surges are expected in winter.

Mr Javid said: “Thanks to our Covid-19 vaccination rollout, we are already the freest country in Europe.

“It has saved countless lives, reduced pressure on the NHS and is allowing us…