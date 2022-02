Eucharia Anunobi has warned couples about certain actions of theirs that she believes are not pleasing to God.

The former actress-turned-preacher said that couples who don’t know each other’s shoe sizes are “bound in grave clothes”.

She added that couples who hide their account balance or financial statement from their spouses are also bound in grave clothes.

She went further to condemn couples who have extramarital affairs with others.

