“It is deliberate” Reno Omokri calls out DSTV for assigning channel 419 to the Nigerian government-owned broadcaster, NTA

Reno Omokri has called out DSTV for assigning the 419 channel to Nigerian government-owned broadcaster, NTA.

Reno said that the Nigerian Television Authority being assigned the frequency channel 419 is intentional, not a coincidence.

He said it’s DSTV’s way of making a mockery of and demarketing Nigeria.

The number “419” refers to the section of the Nigerian Criminal code dealing with fraud and the charges for offenders.

As a result, Nigerians refer to any form of financial fraud or scam as “419”.

Reno said that DSTV assigning channel 419 to the Nigerian Television Authority “carries a very powerful subliminal message”.

See his post below.