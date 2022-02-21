“It is deliberate” Reno Omokri calls out DSTV for assigning channel 419 to the Nigerian government-owned broadcaster, NTA

Reno Omokri has called out DSTV for assigning the 419 channel to Nigerian government-owned broadcaster, NTA.

 

Reno said that the Nigerian Television Authority being assigned the frequency channel 419 is intentional, not a coincidence.

 

He said it’s DSTV’s way of making a mockery of and demarketing Nigeria.

 

The number “419” refers to the section of the Nigerian Criminal code dealing with fraud and the charges for offenders.

 

As a result, Nigerians refer to any form of financial fraud or scam as “419”.

 

Reno said that DSTV assigning channel 419 to the Nigerian Television Authority “carries a very powerful subliminal message”.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

