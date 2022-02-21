NAPTIP, two others secure release of 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali

Photo source: Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mali

The National Agency for the Prohibitation of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) have secured the release of 15 out of over 300 trafficked Nigerian girls rescued in Mali.

The girls, one of them with a three-year old boy and two pregnant, were released with the support of Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM).

A-TIPSOM is a project being implemented in Nigeria by the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policy (FIIAP) and is being sponsored by the European Union (EU).

Speaking during the arrival of the girls on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, the NAPTIP Director General, Fatima Waziri-Azi, stated that the return of the girls was achieved through collaborative effort.

Represented by Angela Agbayekhai, Head, Intelligent and…