New tenants ‘kidnap’ three children in Ogun barely 24 hours after moving in

Three children have been kidnapped by two new tenants, barely 24 hours after they moved into an apartment at Itsekiri street in Ajuwon, Ogun state.

The two women said to be in their 30s, moved into a one-room apartment in the compound on February 17.

They reportedly disappeared with the children on the evening of Friday February 18.

An eyewitness told TheCable that the women claimed they were students of a school based in Ikeja, Lagos, and would stay at the apartment for three weeks, pending the conclusion of their examination.

The women were said to have acted very friendly with the residents of the compound within the short time they spent there.

They disappeared with the kids after claiming they were visiting a shop in the neighborhood with them. The case has been reported to the Ajuwon police station.

Grace, wife of one Kingsley Peter, said her husband was arrested and has not been released and the barber who introduced the suspects to her husband…