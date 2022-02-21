Seven suspects arrested as NAFDAC impounds 120 tons of imported chemical-laden ‘Ponmo’

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has intercepted 120 tons of imported chemical-laden animal hides and skins popularly known as ‘Ponmo’.

In a statement released today February 20, the agency said the large quantities of dangerous ‘Ponmo’ were intercepted at six different locations in Lagos. The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said that seven suspects allegedly involved in the act are currently under investigation.

She added that the samples of the products have been sent to the laboratory for testing to ascertain the products’ quality and unwholesomeness.

‘’The street value of the product currently intercepted is estimated to be around N25.330m only. NAFDAC wishes to advise consumers and retailers of ‘Ponmo’ not to patronize importers of hides and skins for consumable animal skins’’she said

She said that the hides are pre-treated with industrial chemicals which are not…