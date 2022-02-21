Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill three mourners in Benue

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed three mourners in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The herdsmen were said to have laid ambush along Iordye-Gbanjimba road at about 5 pm on Saturday, February 19, and shot at the victims, two males and a female, who were on motorcycles while returning from a burial.



This is coming barely 48 hours after five people were killed by suspected herders at Gwer West local government area of the state.



Two died on the spot from gunshot wounds while the other was brutally macheted to death.

Confirming the incident, Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, said that soldiers attached to Operation Whirl Stroke recovered the bodies and deposited the corpses at Gbajimba general hospital.

“Sadly, this has been the plight of Benue indigenes in the hands of Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state in a bid to take over our ancestral lands.” he added.