Two additional men named as persons of interest in rapper Young Dolph’s murder case

Two more men have been named as persons of interest in rapper Young Dolph’s murder case.

Devin Burns, 26, and Joshua Taylor, 26, are currently wanted by Memphis Police, with a $2,000 reward set for each arrest. Burns was previously charged in 2015 with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm and aggravated robbery and has active warrants for his arrest, according to ABC 24.

Two men have already been charged with Dolph’s Nov. 17 shooting death outside Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in South Memphis.

Last month, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith were charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm, and theft of property over $10,000. They both pleaded not guilty to Dolph’s murder.

Another man, Shundale Barnett, was arrested alongside Johnson and has been charged with being an accessory after allegedly helping Johnson flee to Indiana,…