Two UNIZIK students found dead in hostel

Two students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, have been found dead in a room at a private hostel.

It was gathered that bodies of the students were discovered on Sunday, February 20, after Room One of the hostel, located at the William’s Lodge, was forced open following a report to the police by parents of the deceased.

According to a source, who spoke to Punch , the two students, a male, and a female, might have died some days ago, due to the level of decay on their corpses.

The parents of the dead female, identified as Adaeze, had been calling her phone line for some days without any response.

The source said when several calls were not responded to, the parents, in the process, became bothered and reported to the Police.

The parents in company with the security operatives stormed the hostel to check on her, but they met her door tightly locked.

On forcing the door open, they found the two students lying dead in the room.

Spokesperson of the…